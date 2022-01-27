Can hot hand dryers kill Covid-19?

Hand dryers alone are ineffective in killing Covid-19, while using alcohol-based hand sanitisers and washing your hands with soap and water have proven to help protect against Covid-19.

This is according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), which said temperatures on a person’s skin or surface have no effect on the virus.

“Hand dryers are not effective in killing the Covid-19 virus. To protect yourself, frequently clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Once your hands are cleaned, you should dry them thoroughly by using paper towels or a warm air dryer,” said the organisation.