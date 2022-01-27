Tshegofatso Pule’s last moments alive

After three days in the witness box, convicted murderer Muzikayise Malephane on Thursday finally told the court how he murdered the heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule.

Malephane has testified that he was hired by Pule’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Ntuthuko Shoba, to commit the crime in June 2020. He alleged Shoba had wanted her dead to conceal the pregnancy from his wife.

Malephane told the high court in Johannesburg that he had picked Pule up from Shoba’s flat in Florida. She thought he was an Uber driver who was taking her back to her home in Meadowlands.

“Was she not surprised that you were heading to Noordgesig instead of Meadowlands?” Norman Makhubela, for Shoba, asked Malephane.

“She was surprised. She even asked. She asked me why am I not taking her home? I told her that there is something that I have to drop off,” Malephane replied.

He drove to Noordgesig and parked in an open veld next to a juvenile incarceration facility.