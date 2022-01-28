SA explorer Kingsley Holgate on transcontinental mission to tackle malaria

South African explorer and humanitarian Kingsley Holgate made his first stop in Johannesburg on Friday to launch his gruelling 30,000km transcontinental expedition to help fight malaria.

The first “Hot Cape to Cold Cape” expedition, departing from Cape Agulhas on the southern tip of Africa to Nordkapp in Norway’s Arctic Circle, will cross 30 countries in Africa and Europe over some of the roughest and most demanding terrain.

After departing Cape Agulhas the first stop was at Johannesburg’s Constitutional Hill on Friday, where the journey was officially launched.

While the world has been focusing on fighting Covid-19, malaria made a comeback on the African continent.

World Health Organisation (WHO) research reveals that the death rate among children from malaria in sub-Saharan Africa has doubled in two years, and a child dies from malaria every minute in Africa, compared to every two minutes as reported before the pandemic.

Goodbye Malaria and the Kingsley Holgate Foundation are continuing their fight against the disease, setting out on the transcontinental expedition to take the tools to fight malaria to communities across Africa.