Armed gang storms jewellery store at Gateway mall in Durban

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for five armed men who robbed a store at Gateway Mall in Umhlanga, north Durban, on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the men entered the jewellery shop and used a hammer to break open glass cases and stole watches and expensive bags.

“No shots were fired. No-one was shot or injured. They escaped near the Truworths entry and climbed into a silver Mercedes-Benz with an NP [Pietermaritzburg] registration,” Mbele said.

She said the value of the stolen goods was still unknown and the suspects left the hammer they used to break open the glass cases at the store.

TimesLIVE