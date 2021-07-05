Can my pet catch Covid-19, and does it need the vaccine?

Pet owners diagnosed with Covid-19 must avoid contact with their pets, as they would with other people, to limit the chances of transmitting the virus onto their animals.

This is according to Dr Leon de Bruyn, president of the SA Veterinary Association (SAVA).

As SA saw consecutive days of record-breaking numbers of new daily infections at the weekend and battles the new and highly transmissible Delta variant, animal owners have raised concerns around the safety of pets from Covid-19.

“There have been cases of humans passing on the SARS-CoV-2 virus causing the Covid-19 pandemic to their pets. This can include cats, occasionally dogs, as well as exotic pets like ferrets and minks, wild felids, pigs and non-human primates. Once infected from a human it is possible for pets to pass the virus on to other members of their same species,” de Bruyn told TimesLIVE.

WHICH IS MORE SUSCEPTIBLE, DOGS OR CATS?

De Bruyn said that unlike dogs, cats are more likely to contract the virus and fall ill.

Asked whether there was data showing pet-to-owner transmission of Covid-19, De Bruyn said pets like dogs and cats play a minor role in spreading the virus to people, but there have been cases of transmission from minks.