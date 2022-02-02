Blade Nzimande rubbishes claims pupils are accepted at university with 30% pass

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has rubbished claims that pupils can be accepted at universities with a 30% matric pass, saying it is a false narrative.

Nzimande, who was briefing the media on the state of readiness for the post-matric education and training sector, said the 30% pass mark was an exit point in high school but not a pass mark to enter university.

“There is no-one who goes to university having had a 30% pass mark,” said Nzimande.

“Every education system has exit points calculated on the higher and lower end.

“When we say you have passed with 30%, it means there are certain minimum capacities and understandings you have to access particular forms of occupation or training.”