Blade Nzimande rubbishes claims pupils are accepted at university with 30% pass

02 February 2022 - 11:00
Higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande says the 30% pass mark is an exit point in high school but not a pass mark to enter university. File photo.
Image: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has rubbished claims that pupils can be accepted at universities with a 30% matric pass, saying it is a false narrative. 

Nzimande, who was briefing the media on the state of readiness for the post-matric education and training sector, said the 30% pass mark was an exit point in high school but not a pass mark to enter university. 

“There is no-one who goes to university having had a 30% pass mark,” said Nzimande.  

“Every education system has exit points calculated on the higher and lower end.

“When we say you have passed with 30%, it means there are certain minimum capacities and understandings you have to access particular forms of occupation or training.”

‘We don’t have a 30% pass mark’: Angie Motshekga responds to outcry

The minister said 30% is a minimum requirement for a single subject and not an aggregate pass mark for all grade 12 subjects.
2 weeks ago

Last month the basic education department published an explainer after repeated complaints about the 30% matric pass requirement.

The requirements are split into three categories which qualify pupils for a bachelor’s degree pass, diploma pass or higher certificate pass.

  • To obtain a bachelor pass, pupils are required to get a minimum of 40% for their home language, 50% in four other subjects and at least 30% for the language of learning. 
  • For a diploma pass, pupils must obtain 40% for their home language, at least 40% in three other subjects and a minimum of 30% in the language of learning. 
  • For a higher certificate pass, the home language pass mark remains 40%, at least 30% in the language of learning and at least 40% in two subjects and a minimum of 30% in other subjects. 

All pupils are required to pass six of the seven subjects regardless of whether they obtain a bachelor, diploma or a higher certificate pass.  

The department reiterated that 30% is a minimum requirement for a single subject and not an aggregate pass mark for all grade 12 subjects. 

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has been at the forefront of the matric pass mark debate. 

Maimane said the 30% pass requirement for certain subjects demonstrated the department’s failure to equip pupils for competitive post-high school requirements.

He said a 30% pass requirement would hurt pupils, the education system and the economy in the long run.

“When the education results are announced they are benchmarked against this 30%, which means that ultimately it sets our young people for mediocrity in schools, it means we cannot compete globally and ultimately will have a disastrous impact on our economy,” said Maimane.

The movement launched a petition demanding the basic education department scraps the 30% pass mark. The petition has received more than 12,000 signatures. 

