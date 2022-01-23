Pupils spread their wings with aviation studies
Class of 2021 matrics given opportunity to learn valuable skills in subjects that go way beyond the normal curriculum
23 January 2022 - 00:00
Though the matric class of 2021 faced their toughest year in grade 11 because of Covid disruptions, it did not deter a small group of them from reaching for the stars.
Tshegofatso Ngobeni, 19, from the Rhodesfield Engineering School of Specialisation in Kempton Park, Gauteng, and four of her peers are flying high after enrolling for a remote pilot licence programme to qualify as drone pilots...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.