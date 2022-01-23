News

Pupils spread their wings with aviation studies

Class of 2021 matrics given opportunity to learn valuable skills in subjects that go way beyond the normal curriculum

Prega Govender Journalist
23 January 2022 - 00:00

Though the matric class of 2021 faced their toughest year in grade 11 because of Covid disruptions, it did not deter a small group of them from reaching for the stars.

Tshegofatso Ngobeni, 19, from the Rhodesfield Engineering School of Specialisation in Kempton Park, Gauteng, and four of her peers are flying high after enrolling for a remote pilot licence programme to qualify as drone pilots...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | Basic education department announces 2021 NSC matric results South Africa
  2. We have made it, notwithstanding Covid-19: Western Cape education MEC on matric ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | SA records 76.4% matric pass - a slight increase from last year South Africa
  4. Excitement as congratulations pour in for matric class of 2021 South Africa

Most read

  1. Reddam and Reddford House matrics rack up more than 1,000 distinctions News
  2. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  3. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics
  4. What shall it profit a man to gain the whole world? Prophet who dropped R1.3m ... News
  5. Taxpayer money going down the drains in state buildings Politics

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.