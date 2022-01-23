Pupils spread their wings with aviation studies

Class of 2021 matrics given opportunity to learn valuable skills in subjects that go way beyond the normal curriculum

Though the matric class of 2021 faced their toughest year in grade 11 because of Covid disruptions, it did not deter a small group of them from reaching for the stars.



Tshegofatso Ngobeni, 19, from the Rhodesfield Engineering School of Specialisation in Kempton Park, Gauteng, and four of her peers are flying high after enrolling for a remote pilot licence programme to qualify as drone pilots...