South Africa

Intruder hiding in police station ceiling arrested

Suspect believed to have lived in roof of Pretoria police station for days

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
02 February 2022 - 11:09 By TIMESLIVE
A man has been arrested after his hideout was discovered in the ceiling of a police station. Stock image.
A man has been arrested after his hideout was discovered in the ceiling of a police station. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

An intruder believed to have broken into the Hercules police station in Pretoria spent several days hiding out in the ceiling before he was caught on Sunday night.

The suspect — 32-year-old Thabang Chauke — is in custody and will make his second appearance in court next week on charges of business burglary and tampering with essential infrastructure.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the manner in which Chauke gained entry to the premises was part of the investigation.

His hideout was discovered on Sunday at about 8.30pm when officers on duty heard strange sounds and realised there was movement in the ceiling. They went to investigate and spotted the suspect.

“They arrested him,” Muridili said.

A search of the ceiling led detectives to find a laptop and cellphone, among other things.

Chauke had a screwdriver in his possession when he was apprehended.

“Upon searching the premises it was discovered that the suspect had broken into the offices of the station commander and the visible policing commander,” Muridili said, because uniforms and bullet proof vests were taken from those stores.

The suspect is alleged to have tampered with the police station’s network cables in the roof, which have since been fixed.

She was unable to say how Chauke survived in the ceiling, what he found to eat and drink, and how long he was living in the police station before his hideout was discovered.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cable thieves caught in the act in Roodepoort

A group pretending to work for City Power has been arrested for cable theft in Roodepoort after attempting to bribe their way out of cuffs.
News
2 hours ago

'We arrested 10 of them': Cops swoop on Malamulele police station robbers wanted for alleged crime spree

'When thugs enter a police station what message does it [send] to the community?'
News
1 week ago

Robbery suspect arrested after going to cops to report 'stolen car'

A KwaZulu-Natal robbery suspect will appear in court on Monday after reporting his vehicle — which he is alleged to have used in a business robbery — ...
News
2 months ago

Cops nab two 'most wanted' for terrorising Tshwane communities

Two men linked to several murders and robberies were arrested in Cosmo City on Tuesday with unlicensed firearms loaded with ammunition.
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  2. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  4. ‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with ... South Africa
  5. Pensioner murdered during hijacking in Linden was set to emigrate South Africa

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...