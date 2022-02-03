South Africa

New drug craze from — wait for it — a car exhaust part: SA customs is onto it

03 February 2022 - 08:16 By TimesLIVE
The catalytic converters and the powder extracted from the core of a catalytic converter were concealed in metal drums and bags.
Image: SA Revenue Service

The customs division of the SA Revenue Service has made three seizures at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport of catalytic converters and crushed powder from their core, valued at R21m.

Sars said the crushed powder extracted from the core of a catalytic converter is contributing to a new drug craze.

The customs detector dog unit intercepted the three shipments weighing 2,649kg destined for Dubai, the UK and Jordan.

The catalytic converters and the powder extracted from their core were concealed in metal drums and bags. 

A catalytic converter contains metals such as palladium, rhodium, platinum and gold. Through a refinery process these precious metals can be extracted and used for the manufacture of jewellery, car parts and weaponry.

The core of a catalytic converter which cuts the emission of toxic gases can be crushed into a fine powder and used in the manufacture of a toxic drug. This has led to a spike in the theft of catalytic converters in some countries.

The consignment was declared as a ceramic catalyst sample. The SA Police Service’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) was alerted about the detection and the goods were handed over to them for further investigation.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter praised the customs officials of the detector dog unit for their vigilance in preventing the illegal trade in substances which could be used in the manufacture of weaponry and drugs.

“The seizures are evidence of the dedication and commitment of the Sars customs officials to stamp out the trade in illegal and harmful substances,” said Kieswetter.

TimesLIVE

