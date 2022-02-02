South Africa

Passenger with 11 rhino horns nabbed en route to Malaysia

02 February 2022 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE
Police found rhino horns wrapped in foil and concealed in sweets and green tea boxes. File image.
Police found rhino horns wrapped in foil and concealed in sweets and green tea boxes. File image.
Image: Hawks

A 40-year-old suspect was apprehended for rhino horn smuggling at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport as he was about to board a Qatar Airways flight to Malaysia this week.

“Authorities discovered suspicious objects in his luggage at a check-in point,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Police officers discovered five rhino horns wrapped in foil and concealed in sweets and green tea boxes.

The passenger’s second item of luggage was searched on the aeroplane and another six rhino horns were found.

“The suspect was immediately arrested and charged. Investigations continue and more charges cannot be ruled out.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Horn consumers reveal why a legal trade alone won’t save rhinos

Such a trade will likely face competition from a parallel black market because of a strong preference for wild rhino horn
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Rhino horn disguised as chocolates grounded at OR Tambo airport

The Hawks swooped on a rhino horn consignment destined for China at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

About 24 rhino carcasses found in SA game reserves in past two weeks

Since the beginning of December, 24 rhino carcasses have been found in several game reserves across SA, the department of forestry, fisheries and ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  2. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  4. ‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with ... South Africa
  5. Pensioner murdered during hijacking in Linden was set to emigrate South Africa

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...