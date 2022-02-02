Passenger with 11 rhino horns nabbed en route to Malaysia

A 40-year-old suspect was apprehended for rhino horn smuggling at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport as he was about to board a Qatar Airways flight to Malaysia this week.

“Authorities discovered suspicious objects in his luggage at a check-in point,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Police officers discovered five rhino horns wrapped in foil and concealed in sweets and green tea boxes.

The passenger’s second item of luggage was searched on the aeroplane and another six rhino horns were found.

“The suspect was immediately arrested and charged. Investigations continue and more charges cannot be ruled out.”

TimesLIVE