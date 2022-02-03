Shoba deleted communication with Tshegofatso Pule via SIM swap, court told

The alleged mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule’s murder came under the spotlight on Wednesday regarding a charge of defeating the ends of justice, as one of the investigating officers in his case took the stand.

Sgt Mpe Teme said he and the investigating team had visited Ntuthuko Shoba after Pule was found dead as he was the person last known to be with her and his phone was taken to help with the investigation, even though he was neither arrested nor declared a suspect at the time.

Shoba is accused of having orchestrated a hit on Pule by hiring Muzikayise Malephane to kill her in June 2020. Malephane was convicted of her murder. She was eight months pregnant with Shoba’s baby at the time.

Teme told the court that when he took Shoba’s phone when the investigation started, he found he had deleted his communication with Pule as it could not be found in his SMS or WhatsApp messages.

However, Shoba’s lawyer Adv Norman Makhubela said Shoba disputed the allegation and said he had saved Pule’s number as “Tshego Ndofaya”.

Makhubela said it was Shoba’s version that Teme had given him the green light to do a SIM swap while his phone was in the possession of the police, which a visibly irritable Teme rejected during cross-examination.