South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Could my shoes be spreading the coronavirus?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 February 2022 - 07:30
The WHO advises leaving your shoes at the door, just to be safe.
The WHO advises leaving your shoes at the door, just to be safe.
Image: Maridav

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the likelihood of Covid-19 being spread on shoes and infecting someone is low.

A 2020 study in Wuhan, China found that healthcare workers' shoes were possible carriers of the virus after touching an infected floor.

Half of the samples taken from the soles of the shoes tested positive and may have led to the virus being detected in another area.

"We recommend that people disinfect shoe soles before walking out of wards containing Covid-19 patients," it said.

It is worth noting that the study was not done on environments outside the hospital and did not detail how much of the virus was carried.

There has been no mainstream study on whether everyday shoes could carry the virus from infected surfaces (such as when an infected person sneezes, expelling droplets onto the floor) home.

Pulmonologist Dr Joseph Khabbaza from the Cleveland Clinic said infections from contaminated shoes are unlikely.

"If coronavirus droplets are on the bottom of your shoes, even if they are viable, they would only be able to cause an infection if you were to touch that surface directly and then touch your face," he said

The WHO advises those who have small children who crawl or play on the floor to leave their shoes at the door as a safety precaution.

"This will help prevent contact with dirt or waste that could be carried on the soles of shoes," it says.

It has been advised by experts to wash or sanitise any object that falls on the floor in your home before using.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Can I get Covid-19 from second-hand smoke?

While further studies are needed to understand if second-hand smoke can lead to the spread of Covid-19, experts say it is theoretically possible.
News
2 days ago

What foods can I eat to support my immune system during the pandemic?

The WHO says there is no evidence supporting claims that people can get Covid-19 from eating fruits and vegetables.
News
1 day ago

How does Covid-19 affect pregnant women?

Pregnant women with Covid-19 may experience preterm birth and be more likely to suffer severe illness from the virus than non-pregnant women.
News
3 days ago

Should I ‘sanitise’ my pets?

It is not advised to “sanitise” your pet with any potentially harmful substance to prevent Covid-19.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  2. State capture: Ex-Zuma attorney to be disbarred again? Legal Practice Council ... South Africa
  3. Netcare to close underperforming Gauteng hospital unless buyer is found South Africa
  4. KZN Sharks Board removes nets as severe weather predicted South Africa
  5. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...