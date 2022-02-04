South Africa

Court says union’s urgent case against mandatory vaccinations can wait

04 February 2022 - 14:32
Solidarity's application against mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations has been dismissed in court as not urgent. Stock photo.
Solidarity's application against mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations has been dismissed in court as not urgent. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

A Gauteng judge has ruled that trade union Solidarity’s case against Small Enterprise Employers of SA (Seesa) is not urgent and ordered them to pay costs.

The union took Seesa to court over its advice to employers to compel their workers to get Covid-19 vaccinations.

On January 19 Solidarity announced it was serving papers on a number of institutions, including the University of the Free State.

Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann said they were challenging mandatory vaccinations over concern they could be used to exploit workers.

“The SA labour market is faced with huge uncertainty regarding whether employers may compel their employees, or even universities their students, to be vaccinated. As a result, we see dozens of employers exploiting this uncertainty and using it as an excuse to lay off employees without the correct procedures,” he said.

Health minister says Ramaphosa will get report, recommendations on vaccine mandate next week

When President Cyril Ramaphosa convenes the National Coronavirus Command Council next week, he will receive a report with recommendations about ...
News
1 hour ago

“This situation is exacerbated by our government, which consistently refuses to give clear direction in this regard. Meanwhile, we are seeing employees’ rights and livelihoods being threatened throughout SA.

“It cannot continue like this. We must obtain legal certainty.”

The case against Seesa is the first of these cases, and was heard at the labour court in Johannesburg on January 27.

On Wednesday the court struck Solidarity’s urgent application from the roll and ordered it to pay Seesa’s costs.

Seesa said it welcomed the judgment and would remain “committed to comply with all the directives issued by the department of employment and labour on the assessment and implementation of a mandatory vaccination policy.

Our main priority remains the health and safety of all our staff and clients.

Seesa will continue to impartially advise clients according to the relevant directives and legislation, irrespective of their stance on mandatory vaccination.”

Anton van der Bijl, Solidarity's head of legal services, said the union would proceed with the matter on the normal case roll.

“We need clarity from the courts as to how mandatory vaccinations must be dealt with. We deem the mandatory vaccination policy as grossly unfair and unlawful and will proceed with the matter,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Time to disempower Covid-19 command council, says union

Solidarity contends that the ongoing extension of the Covid-19 state of disaster is irrational.
News
2 days ago

CCMA upholds suspension of ‘devout Christian’ who refused Covid-19 jab

This is the second case involving mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations in the workplace to be heard by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and ...
News
2 days ago

Labour groupings warn against firing workers for refusing Covid-19 shot

Three big labour organisations have cautioned employers against taking a hard line with employees who refuse to take the Covid-19 jab.
Politics
6 days ago

Johannesburg woman's dismissal for refusing to take Covid-19 jab is justified, says CCMA

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration has ruled that the dismissal of a woman for refusing to get vaccinated is justified.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. State capture: Ex-Zuma attorney to be disbarred again? Legal Practice Council ... South Africa
  2. Netcare to close underperforming Gauteng hospital unless buyer is found South Africa
  3. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  4. KZN Sharks Board removes nets as severe weather predicted South Africa
  5. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...