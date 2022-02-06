South Africa

Eskom suspends load-shedding

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
06 February 2022 - 20:29
Eskom announced that load-shedding would be suspended from 9pm on Sunday.

The power utility tweeted that it was pleased to announce that load-shedding would be suspended due to sufficient recovery in generation capacity. 

On Friday following “an improvement in the generation capacity, together with the traditionally reduced weekend demand”, load-shedding was reduced to Stage 1.

Before Sunday's announcement, stage 1 was expected to end at 5am on Monday.

