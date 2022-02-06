South Africa

Fifteen arrested for truck blockade on N1

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
06 February 2022 - 18:58
Fifteen suspects were arrested on charges of public violence and will appear in court once they have been charged.
Fifteen suspects were arrested on charges of public violence and will appear in court once they have been charged.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Fifteen people were arrested for public violence following a truck blockade on the N1 national road near Kraaifontein on Sunday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said public order police and other law enforcement agencies were still on scene on Sunday evening and would remain on the ground until they were satisfied that calm had been restored.

“A case of public was registered for investigation. Fifteen suspects were arrested on charges of public violence and will appear in court once they have been charged,” said Twigg.

Twigg did not disclose the truckers' grievances that led to the protest action.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

EDITORIAL | If we ignore truck drivers’ issues, our economy will suffer

The blockades that have strangled SA’s major economic arteries will continue if truck owners and operators go unheard
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Blocking the N3 ‘tantamount to economic sabotage’: Ramaphosa on truck driver protest

One of the first things President Cyril Ramaphosa planned to deal with on Wednesday, after returning from his West Africa tour, was the truck ...
Politics
1 month ago

N1 to close for geotechnical investigations into Centurion sinkhole

The N1 freeway in Centurion will be closed this Sunday and Monday, the SA National Roads Agency said on Thursday.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  2. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  3. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  4. WATCH | Cash van muscles off Mercedes and saves loot from robbers South Africa
  5. Madonsela warns Zondo’s ‘further investigation’ recommendations could lead to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...