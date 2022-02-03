N1 to close for geotechnical investigations into Centurion sinkhole

The N1 freeway in Centurion will be closed this Sunday and Monday, the SA National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral) said on Thursday.

The sinkhole — near the “Flying Saucer” Interchange — appeared in early January, and Sanral said further geotechnical investigations would need to take place.

“These investigations are required to complete the design of the remedial works required for the rehabilitation of the sinkhole to promote road safety and to allow for traffic to return to normal,” said Progress Hlahla, Sanral's northern region manager.

The investigations will take place from late on Sunday and into the early hours of Monday.

“As a result, we will need to close the N1 south between the Flying Saucer Interchange and Botha Avenue on the N1/R21 from 11pm on Sunday February 6 until 4am on Monday February 7. Only one lane will be open during this period,” said Hlahla.