Blocking the N3 ‘tantamount to economic sabotage’: Ramaphosa on truck driver protest

One of the first things President Cyril Ramaphosa planned to address on Wednesday, after returning from his West Africa tour, was the truck drivers’ protest.

“It is one of the number one issues I am going to deal with when I come back home ,” Ramaphosa said in an interview at Gorée Island in Senegal on Tuesday afternoon.

TimesLIVE reported previously that 12 truck drivers were arrested in connection with a protest that severely disrupted traffic on the key N3 corridor between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The highway was fully reopened on Saturday after truck drivers barricaded the toll route from 3am on Friday, causing major disruptions at Van Reenen’s Pass. Truck operators said government’s alleged failure to provide feedback on the employment of foreign drivers had ignited the protest action.

The drivers, who were expected to appear in the Ladysmith magistrate’s court on Monday, were charged with contravention of the Criminal Law Amendment Act and the Road Traffic Act.