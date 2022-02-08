‘Nothing less than a self-made catastrophe’: DA’s Steenhuisen on ‘true state of the nation’

“Don’t let the president tell you this level of unemployment and desperation is normal and that all countries took a knock in the past two years. There is nothing natural or inevitable about our jobs numbers and the inability to make that graph head back in the other direction while economies across the world are recovering. This is nothing less than a self-made catastrophe.”

He said this started long before the Covid-19 pandemic because the ANC was preoccupied with infighting and has been failing to govern.

“One by one, every critical function of the state has simply seized up. Our state power utility cannot supply sufficient electricity. Water infrastructure is collapsing. Sewage treatment plants no longer work. The rail network has all but collapsed. That is the true state of our nation.”

ANC ‘a crime syndicate’

Steenhuisen charged the ANC was more like a crime syndicate and terrorist organisation than a political party and said SA would not survive being governed by the party.

“Our country will not survive the destruction caused by their greed and internal warfare much longer,” he said.

“Some of us have known this for a long time, others are realising it now. As a country, we can no longer deny the party of national government, the ANC, bears no resemblance to the liberation movement that took office in 1994.”

He said there was change needed in government, which could become reality in the 2024 national general elections given the outcome of the local government elections last year.

The ANC failed to win a majority of votes last year, resulting in the loss of critical metropolitan municipalities, especially in Gauteng. This was a profound shift in voting trends as many people did not vote, and those who did chose other parties and not the ANC, as had been the norm since 1994.