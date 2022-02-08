Zille slams ‘false claims’ about EFF coalition ‘proposal’

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has denied her party asked ActionSA to reach out to the EFF to help it keep the coalition in Ekurhuleni alive.

She was responding to ActionSA's national chairperson Michael Beaumont who said the DA reached out to his party to establish whether the EFF would support its candidates for the positions of committee chairs and what it would want in return.

This claim has since been dismissed by the DA’s federal chairperson Helen Zille on social media.

Beaumont said the party was not trying to bring the red berets into a coalition agreement but rather to ensure a smooth-running government and effective service delivery for the city’s residents.

“The simple truth is when you look at Ekurhuleni, it is a mathematical solution. You cannot find a solution in Ekurhuleni that does not involve some kind of working relationship with the EFF.”

Mashaba said ActionSA was in possession of a letter from the DA’s national chairperson requesting his intervention. He also claimed he was inundated with calls from Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse regarding a “proposal” for the EFF.

Mashaba said he told Phalatse he did not have a relationship with the EFF and advised her to talk to the DA’s national leadership regarding what they wanted from the coalition, because he could not approach the EFF based on her request alone.

Zille responded swiftly via Facebook, reiterating the DA’s stance that it would not work with the EFF under any circumstances.