Be prepared for looming water interruptions in Joburg suburbs

City Power will carry out urgent maintenance on two transformers starting next Saturday, and as a result large parts of Johannesburg will experience reduced water supply.

Johannesburg Water said water supply operations would be affected on February 19 for nine hours, from 6.30am to 3.30pm, while City Power works on the 1B transformer.

A second round of maintenance will take place on March 5 for nine hours, also from 6.30am to 3.30pm, on the 2B transformer at the Rand Water Eikenhof pump station.

As a result the water supply from Eikenhof station will be reduced by 33% and 40% respectively during these times.

Johannesburg Water said residents south of the CBD and in the northern and western areas of Johannesburg will experience poor to no water supply during peak water demand periods. High-lying and high demand areas will be most affected.

The water entity said it would provide alternative supplies in the form of stationary and roaming water tankers to reduce the affect on consumers.

Affected areas will be:

Roodepoort/Randburg area:

Bergbron,

Claremont,

Delarey,

Whiteridge,

Roodekrans (all extensions),

Wilropark (all extensions),

Helderkruin (all extensions),

Constantia Kloof (all extensions),

Allens Nek (all extensions),

Weltevreden (all extensions),

Florida Hills,

Florida North,

Discovery (all extensions),

Selwyn,

Florida Township,

Horison,

Horison View,

Roodepoort North,

Florida Park (all extensions),

Constantia Park,

Honeydew (all extensions),

Zandspruit,

Laserpark,

Randparkridge,

Cosmo City,

Lanseria,

Thabo Mbeki Informal settlement,

Olivedale,

Sundowner,

Northwold,

Boskruin,

Bromhof,

Kya Sands,

Bloubosrand,

Eagle Canyon,

Honeydew View,

Poortview,

Ruimsig,

Wilgeheuwel,

Princess,

Grobler Park (all extensions),

Lindhaven,

Little Falls,

Harveston,

Honeydew (all extensions),

parts of Northriding

Langlaagte/Southdale area:

Mondeor,

Southgate,

Meredale,

Alan Manor,

Eagles Nest,

Southfork,

Kibler Heights,

Eikenhof,

Lougherin A.H,

Coronationville,

Westbury,

Claremont,

Sophiatown,

Westdene,

Newlands,

Greymont,

Albertskroon,

Albertsville,

Langlaagte,

Industria,

Bosmont,

Riverlea,

Longdale,

Vrededorp,

Fordsburg,

Brixton,

Mayfair,

Cottesloe,

Janhofmeyer,

Rossmore,

Hursthill,

Montclare,

Melville,

Emmerentia,

Auckland Park,

Greenside,

Westcliff,

Parkview,

Fairlands,

Berario,

Northcliff (all extensions)

Soweto areas:

Pimville,

Power Park,

Diepkloof,

Orlando East,

Orlando West,

Dobsonville,

Naturena Klipspruit,

Meadowlands,

Comptonville,

Meredale,

Moroka,

Jabavu,

Molapo,

Jabulani,

Tladi,

Moletsane,

Mofolo South,

Mapetla,

Zola,

Zondi,

Naledi and all extensions,

Emdeni,

Mofolo north,

Mofolo central,

parts of Dube,

Chiavelo and extensions,

Protea North,

Protea South,

Dhlamini and extensions,

Eldorado Park and all extensions,

Klipspruit west and

Klipspruit.

TimesLIVE