COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | China says not granting passport renewals for non-essential travel
February 12 2022 - 09:48
China approves use of Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid
China's medical products regulator said on Saturday it has given conditional approval for Pfizer's Covid-19 drug Paxlovid, making it the first oral pill specifically developed to treat the disease cleared in the country.
The National Medical Products Administration said Paxlovid is approved to treat adults who have mild to moderate Covid-19 and high risk of progressing to a severe condition.
Further study on the drug needed to be conducted and submitted to the authority, it said.
-Reuters
February 12 2022 - 09:22
New Zealand, Australia vaccination mandates protests gain in numbers
Days-long rallies against Covid-19 vaccination mandates picked up in numbers in New Zealand and Australia on Saturday, with protesters blocking roads and disrupting life in the countries' capitals.
About 10,000 protesters gathered at Canberra's major showgrounds, forcing the cancellation of a popular charity book fair, bringing traffic to a standstill and blocking roads in the Australian capital.
Police said three people were arrested, but overall the crowd was "well behaved".
-Reuters
February 12 2022 - 09:00
China says not granting passport renewals for non-essential travel
China's National Immigration Administration said it will not be renewing passports for non-essential travel while the international Covid-19 epidemic situation is still severe and cross border travel poses "great security risks".
The administration said in a statement on social media it will "normally issue passports" for individuals who need to travel abroad for study, employment, or business.
But rumours it will issue passport renewals for individuals looking to travel abroad for leisure are false, the authority said.
-Reuters