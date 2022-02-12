COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | China says not granting passport renewals for non-essential travel

February 12 2022 - 09:48

China approves use of Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid

China's medical products regulator said on Saturday it has given conditional approval for Pfizer's Covid-19 drug Paxlovid, making it the first oral pill specifically developed to treat the disease cleared in the country.

The National Medical Products Administration said Paxlovid is approved to treat adults who have mild to moderate Covid-19 and high risk of progressing to a severe condition.

Further study on the drug needed to be conducted and submitted to the authority, it said.

-Reuters