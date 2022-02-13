COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Nearly 300,000 dead from Covid-19 in SA — and the threat is not over
Nearly 300,000 dead from Covid-19 in SA — and the threat is not over
The true burden of death in SA caused by Covid is approaching the 300,000 mark — three times the official figure of 97,000, experts say.
The daily number of deaths has been far lower during the pandemic's fourth wave but even so the official death toll is growing by more than 130 a day. With “excess deaths” included, the number is probably close to 400.
Debbie Bradshaw, a professor of biomathematics at the South African Medical Research Council (MRC), who has been part of the team calculating excess deaths, said: “The total number of excess deaths is approaching 300,000. It was 296,000 by February 5. We consider 85%-95% are Covid-19.”
State of disaster may soon be lifted, but don't put away your masks just yet
South Africans will have to continue observing measures put in place during the pandemic after the Covid state of disaster is lifted, says health minister Joe Phaahla.
They will have to carry on wearing masks, sanitising, social distancing and limiting the size of gatherings.
Phaahla said on Friday that the government has its work cut out after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the state of disaster will end as soon as alternative measures to contain the pandemic are finalised.