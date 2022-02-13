COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Nearly 300,000 dead from Covid-19 in SA — and the threat is not over

February 13 2022 - 06:20

Nearly 300,000 dead from Covid-19 in SA — and the threat is not over

The true burden of death in SA caused by Covid is approaching the 300,000 mark — three times the official figure of 97,000, experts say.

The daily number of deaths has been far lower during the pandemic's fourth wave but even so the official death toll is growing by more than 130 a day. With “excess deaths” included, the number is probably close to 400.

Debbie Bradshaw, a professor of biomathematics at the South African Medical Research Council (MRC), who has been part of the team calculating excess deaths, said: “The total number of excess deaths is approaching 300,000. It was 296,000 by February 5. We consider 85%-95% are Covid-19.”