New report sheds light on toxins released in fiery UPL chemical spill

The report said the exact amount of agrichemicals that escaped with the water, which resulted in the Ohlanga River turning turquoise as chemicals spilt into the ocean, killing fish and marine life, was difficult to estimate and “remains the largest uncertainty in the current investigation”.

“Based on reported observations of the fire and a later site visit by the author, the warehouse fire underwent two distinct phases, namely a ‘ventilated phase’ and a ‘smouldering/pyrolysis phase’. When their supply became more restricted compared to the fuel available for combustion, high concentrations of CO, HCI, organic products, smoke and other inorganic acid gases would have occurred.”

It said smouldering continued from about 48 hours after the fire started until the arrival of the fire department.

Without the oxygen level (levels higher than 8%) needed for flaming combustion, the fire smouldered for at least 10 days before it was extinguished.

“These combustion products would have included complex compounds, inorganic acids and CO and may have had a strong smell.”

Seven months after the fire gutted the UPL warehouse, police remain unsure whether it was a planned arson attack.

Last week provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the portfolio committee on environment, forestry and fisheries it was difficult to determine if the attack on the warehouse was planned before July 12, when it was set alight.

“We know there were people who had intentions to go into UPL. They broke in and burned it. Was this pre-planned or was it something decided on the spot? It’s going to be difficult to say.”

UPL said last week current data presented to the environmental department revealed its extensive cleanup and rehabilitation operations were showing success in many areas.

“New information based on the results of monitoring efforts by the independent experts shows improvements in terms of possible issues that would be of concern at present vs when the incident happened. These positive outcomes are notable for the beaches and sea water, the estuary, Ohlanga River, the warehouse platform and the pollution control dam. Another positive aspect is the rapid fall in the concentration of detected pesticides.

“Furthermore, independent experts have been monitoring for possible acute and chronic public health risks associated with the spill. Analysis from November 2021 showed there were no reports of acute or chronic public health issues from surrounding communities. Experts are also awaiting the outcomes of a broader health risk assessment and monitoring in terms of human health will continue,” said spokesperson Japhet Ncube.

In December UPL said, together with eThekwini municipality and other relevant authorities, it was investigating the option of disposing of water from its pollution control dam into the sea through the municipality’s southern works sea outfall.

