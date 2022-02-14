South Africa

Several government websites crash on Monday afternoon

14 February 2022 - 19:35
Several government websites were down on Monday. Sita says the matter is being attended to.
Several government websites were down on Monday. Sita says the matter is being attended to.
Image: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

The State Information Technology Agency (Sita) has confirmed that a number of its customers, including government websites, experienced network and connectivity outages on Monday.

Sita said the matter is receiving attention.

“Sita has primary and secondary links for both Cape Town and Centurion centres, an indication that we have redundancy in place. The service provider has, however, experienced failure on both the primary and secondary links, and this has affected a number of internet-related services,” said Sita spokesperson Tlali Tlali.

He said Sita had contacted its service provider to send teams to attend to the incident and to restore services as soon as possible.

“Three teams have been dispatched to test physical fibre infrastructure at locations in Bryanston, Teraco and Centurion respectively. The teams found two breaks on secondary link testing from the Teraco location.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers and the public by extension. We fully understand the impact such outages have on service delivery and access to government information,” Tlali said.

He added that the matter would be prioritised with the service provider to explore possible solutions and interventions to mitigate the impact on service delivery and customer inconvenience.

Tlali could not immediately tell which government departments had experienced internet-related issues.

TimesLIVE can confirm that the following websites were down earlier on Monday:

  • the Government Communication and Information System;
  • the department of home affairs;
  • the department of water and sanitation, and
  • the SA government.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Up your game against cyber attacks, insurer warns SA businesses

It has never been more critical for businesses of all sizes to move rapidly to secure their key IT systems and company and customer information, ...
News
6 days ago

Attack on justice department’s IT system a ‘cyber warfare’ assault

Experts say the recent trend of attacks on banks and Transnet must be looked at together, especially in light of this latest incident
News
4 months ago

Transnet declares force majeure over ‘cyber attack and sabotage’

It was reported on Tuesday that ships had started to bypass SA ports after Transnet declared force majeure.
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My phone rang non-stop': Thando Makhubu used R350 grant to start gourmet ice ... South Africa
  2. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  3. Defence force evicts woman illegally occupying military home South Africa
  4. Gijima wins latest court battle for R160m police phone maintenance contract South Africa
  5. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022