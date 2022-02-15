South Africa

RECORDED | Bail hearing in R1.9m police PPE case

15 February 2022 - 11:02 By TIMESLIVE

 The bail hearing of 15 people arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the SA Police Service for acquisition of personal protective equipment worth R1.9m continued in the Johanne sburg specialised commercial crime court on Tuesday.

The accused include two serving policemen and six former policemen who were arrested on Monday last week in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga on charges of fraud, theft and corruption.

The arrests flowed from a wide-ranging investigation into procurement and supply chain management at the SAPS.

The investigation uncovered the award of contracts, allegedly for the benefit of third-party front companies, which facilitated kickbacks to senior police officials. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Fifteen accused in police procurement corruption case apply for bail

Fifteen people arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the SA Police Service related to PPE acquisition worth R1.9m appeared in court on ...
News
6 days ago

‘Poor pensioner’ whose companies got R3m from police contracts granted bail

A high ranking police official, a recently retired policeman and a pensioner were three of the 15 accused granted bail in a police procurement ...
News
6 days ago

I’m a PPE scandal scapegoat and fear I’ll share Babita’s fate: ex-health CFO

Kabelo Lehloenya, who allegedly facilitated corrupt Gauteng contracts, says she’s in danger while others are shielded
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  2. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  3. ‘It’s not a political stunt’: DA-led metros are coming for those who don't pay ... News
  4. ‘We're shooting ourselves in the foot’: ‘Foreign educators’ given the boot News
  5. Gijima wins latest court battle for R160m police phone maintenance contract South Africa

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022