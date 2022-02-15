RECORDED | Bail hearing in R1.9m police PPE case
15 February 2022 - 11:02
The bail hearing of 15 people arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the SA Police Service for acquisition of personal protective equipment worth R1.9m continued in the Johanne sburg specialised commercial crime court on Tuesday.
The accused include two serving policemen and six former policemen who were arrested on Monday last week in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga on charges of fraud, theft and corruption.
The arrests flowed from a wide-ranging investigation into procurement and supply chain management at the SAPS.
The investigation uncovered the award of contracts, allegedly for the benefit of third-party front companies, which facilitated kickbacks to senior police officials.
TimesLIVE
