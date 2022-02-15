Wounded ‘robbery suspects’ under guard in hospital after Joburg highway shoot-out
Six armed robbery suspects were arrested after a car chase and shoot-out with police on the M2 highway in Johannesburg — with five of them now under guard in hospital with gunshot injuries.
The suspects crashed into traffic on the highway while trying to flee on Monday.
A Hawks team assisted by the Ekurhuleni district tactical team, crime intelligence, Tracker Connect and Badboyz Security Response were searching for the suspects, travelling in a white Kia van, after receiving intelligence that they were en route to commit a robbery.
“The suspects were spotted on the M2 highway and the team attempted to stop the suspects. A shoot-out ensued and the suspects’ vehicle crashed into other vehicles as they tried to flee. Three suspects were immediately arrested.
“The fourth suspect attempted to escape by hijacking a Toyota bakkie while the fifth suspect hid in the bushes. They were both arrested. Information was followed on the sixth suspect who was arrested in a manhole in the CBD,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
Five of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital under police guard. An investigation revealed their vehicle was hijacked in Heidelberg last month, he said.
An AK-47 rifle was recovered along with two pistols, ammunition and two hijacked vehicles.
The suspects will be charged with attempted murder, hijacking, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as possession of the stolen vehicles. They will appear in court soon.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.