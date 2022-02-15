Wounded ‘robbery suspects’ under guard in hospital after Joburg highway shoot-out

Six armed robbery suspects were arrested after a car chase and shoot-out with police on the M2 highway in Johannesburg — with five of them now under guard in hospital with gunshot injuries.

The suspects crashed into traffic on the highway while trying to flee on Monday.

A Hawks team assisted by the Ekurhuleni district tactical team, crime intelligence, Tracker Connect and Badboyz Security Response were searching for the suspects, travelling in a white Kia van, after receiving intelligence that they were en route to commit a robbery.

“The suspects were spotted on the M2 highway and the team attempted to stop the suspects. A shoot-out ensued and the suspects’ vehicle crashed into other vehicles as they tried to flee. Three suspects were immediately arrested.