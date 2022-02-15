South Africa

Wounded ‘robbery suspects’ under guard in hospital after Joburg highway shoot-out

15 February 2022 - 08:17
The operation was undertaken by the Hawks who recovered an AK 47 rifle, two pistols, ammunition as well as two hijacked vehicles. Stock photo.
The operation was undertaken by the Hawks who recovered an AK 47 rifle, two pistols, ammunition as well as two hijacked vehicles. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Six armed robbery suspects were arrested after a car chase and shoot-out with police on the M2 highway in Johannesburg — with five of them now under guard in hospital with gunshot injuries.

The suspects crashed into traffic on the highway while trying to flee on Monday.

A Hawks team assisted by the Ekurhuleni district tactical team, crime intelligence, Tracker Connect and Badboyz Security Response were searching for the suspects, travelling in a white Kia van, after receiving intelligence that they were en route to commit a robbery.

“The suspects were spotted on the M2 highway and the team attempted to stop the suspects. A shoot-out ensued and the suspects’ vehicle crashed into other vehicles as they tried to flee. Three suspects were immediately arrested.

Police arrest 21-year-old 'most wanted' suspect for various crimes including murder

One of Mpumalanga's most wanted suspects is expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge, Mkhuhlu and Kanyamazane magistrates' courts over the next three ...
News
1 day ago

“The fourth suspect attempted to escape by hijacking a Toyota bakkie while the fifth suspect hid in the bushes. They were both arrested. Information was followed on the sixth suspect who was arrested in a manhole in the CBD,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

Five of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital under police guard. An investigation revealed their vehicle was hijacked in Heidelberg last month, he said.

An AK-47 rifle was recovered along with two pistols, ammunition and two hijacked vehicles.

The suspects will be charged with attempted murder, hijacking, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as possession of the stolen vehicles. They will appear in court soon.

 TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Government caught napping during July unrest despite warnings, expert panel finds

According to the report, it appeared that everyone in the country knew that something was brewing after Jacob Zuma’s arrest but intelligence ...
Politics
1 week ago

City of Joburg ‘office burglar’ unmasked in court

A woman who allegedly repeatedly burgled City of Johannesburg offices and made off with computer hard drives has been named in court as Mandisa ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  2. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  3. ‘It’s not a political stunt’: DA-led metros are coming for those who don't pay ... News
  4. ‘We're shooting ourselves in the foot’: ‘Foreign educators’ given the boot News
  5. Gijima wins latest court battle for R160m police phone maintenance contract South Africa

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022