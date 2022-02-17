COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Girls on top as Covid stress overturns newborn boys’ dominance

February 17 2022 - 07:30

Will stadiums be open in March? Health minister Joe Phaahla hints at gradual relaxation

Health minister Joe Phaahla has hinted that the government is considering a gradual relaxation of lockdown regulations and opening of stadiums now that the state of disaster is drawing to a close.

This week, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma extended the state of disaster for another month.

Her department said it decided on a “final” extension after a cabinet meeting in which it determined the extent to which the management of the Covid-19 pandemic required the implementation of the national state of disaster.

“After noting that some of the key departments dealing with Covid-19 had not yet concluded their analysis, cabinet approved the final extension of the national state of disaster on March 15,” it said.