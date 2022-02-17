COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Girls on top as Covid stress overturns newborn boys’ dominance
February 17 2022 - 08:00
US officials prepare for pandemic's next phase as Omicron wanes
US health officials said on Wednesday they are preparing for the next phase of the Covid-19 pandemic as Omicron-related cases decline, including updating CDC guidance on mask-wearing and shoring up US testing capacity.
February 17 2022 - 07:30
Will stadiums be open in March? Health minister Joe Phaahla hints at gradual relaxation
Health minister Joe Phaahla has hinted that the government is considering a gradual relaxation of lockdown regulations and opening of stadiums now that the state of disaster is drawing to a close.
This week, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma extended the state of disaster for another month.
Her department said it decided on a “final” extension after a cabinet meeting in which it determined the extent to which the management of the Covid-19 pandemic required the implementation of the national state of disaster.
“After noting that some of the key departments dealing with Covid-19 had not yet concluded their analysis, cabinet approved the final extension of the national state of disaster on March 15,” it said.
February 17 2022 - 07:05
I want to get vaccinated but scared of developing myocarditis, should I still get the jab?
Young males who are vaccinated against Covid-19 have a significantly reduced risk of falling ill from myocarditis and pericarditis compared to unvaccinated individuals, according to the Department of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).
The department describes myocarditis as a rare inflammation of the heart muscle, usually caused by a viral or bacterial infection. Pericarditis is inflammation of the thin membrane that surrounds the heart.
“Acute myocarditis usually resolves on its own in a few days and can be treated with medications, supportive therapy and rest.
February 17 2022 - 06:00
Girls on top as Covid stress overturns newborn boys’ dominance
A researcher who revealed a boom in the birth of boys nine months after SA hosted the Soccer World Cup in 2010 has done it again ... but this time the backdrop of his finding is less uplifting.
Three months after the start of the Covid epidemic in SA, and for the only time in 100 months analysed, more girls than boys were born, according to Gwinyai Masukume, formerly of the Wits University school of public health.
The statistically significant shift in the “sex ratio at birth” for June 2020 suggests the onset of the pandemic engendered population stress with notable effects on pregnancy and public health, said Gwinyai Masukume, from the academic paediatrics department at the Mater Dei Hospital medical school in Malta.
