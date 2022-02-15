Vaccine updates
J&J pauses vaccine production, but SA stands strong with own clone in the pipeline
Many countries in the developing world will see a shortfall, says New York Times
15 February 2022 - 11:25
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has temporarily paused production of their Covid-19 vaccine to pursue something more lucrative, but SA will not fall victim to the shortfall.
The pause in production, according to the New York Times (https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/08/business/johnson-johnson-covid-vaccine.html), is a worry for much of the developing world as the J&J vaccine is their main supply in the fight against Covid-19...
