Vaccine updates

J&J pauses vaccine production, but SA stands strong with own clone in the pipeline

Many countries in the developing world will see a shortfall, says New York Times

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has temporarily paused production of their Covid-19 vaccine to pursue something more lucrative, but SA will not fall victim to the shortfall.



The pause in production, according to the New York Times (https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/08/business/johnson-johnson-covid-vaccine.html), is a worry for much of the developing world as the J&J vaccine is their main supply in the fight against Covid-19...