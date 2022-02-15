News

Vaccine updates

J&J pauses vaccine production, but SA stands strong with own clone in the pipeline

Many countries in the developing world will see a shortfall, says New York Times

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
15 February 2022 - 11:25

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has temporarily paused production of their Covid-19 vaccine to pursue something more lucrative, but SA will not fall victim to the shortfall.

The pause in production, according to the New York Times (https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/08/business/johnson-johnson-covid-vaccine.html), is a worry for much of the developing world as the J&J vaccine is their main supply in the fight against Covid-19...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa meets head of WHO for talks on Africa's bid to combat Covid-19 South Africa
  2. Let it digest: global clinical trial for oral Covid vaccine kicks off in SA News
  3. COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 1,094 new Covid-19 cases South Africa
  4. Cook Islands braces for first community Covid-19 cases World

Most read

  1. J&J pauses vaccine production, but SA stands strong with own clone in the ... News
  2. ‘It’s like Animal Farm’: township crime-fighter dreams of equality News
  3. Cops and justice thin on the ground in crime-plagued rural areas News
  4. When it comes to policing, guess which communities don’t see the boys in blue News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022