President seeks extension to act on state capture commission report

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the Pretoria high court to grant him an extension to submit the yet-to-be-released third and final part of the state capture report to parliament and to act on its recommendations.

Ramaphosa made the application on Sunday after the state capture commission’s application last week in which it sought a further extension of the term of the commission from February 28 to April 30.

In a statement last week, the commission said if the extension is granted, the commission will submit the balance of its report either at the end of April or part of it at the end of March and the last part at the end of April.

In his application Ramaphosa said he was not opposing the application by the commission.

“He expects it will be granted. Consequently, the president seeks an extension of the time for him to act by four months from April 30 2022,” acting head of the presidency's legal department Geoffrey Mphaphuli said in an affidavit on behalf of the president.

The commission sought the extension so that it has sufficient and reasonable time to deliver the final part of its report.

Two parts of the state capture report have been released. The first consists of 850 pages, three volumes, four chapters and numerous findings and recommendation.

The second report consists of 627 pages, two volumes, two chapters and numerous findings and recommendations.