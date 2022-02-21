AmaZulu set to tread carefully against TS Galaxy after win against Horoya

AmaZulu are walking with a spring in their step after a successful outing on the continent at the weekend and hope to maintain this belief in themselves when they turn their attention to the domestic front on Tuesday.

The KwaZulu-Natal side beat Guinea’s Horoya 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday to register their first points in Group B of the Caf Champions League. The cheeky strike from Luvuyo Memela was certainly worth its weight in gold as AmaZulu defender Tercious Malepe hopes they continue to feed off the back-heel effort when they host TS Galaxy at the same venue on Tuesday.

“It is back to the [domestic] league and we have to shift our focus from the victory on the continent [against Horoya]. We are coming from a victory and it was a very good result for us. Now we have to continue the momentum and get more victories,” he said. “We are at home and have this big game against Galaxy. We are working hard to make sure we recover quickly, with the games coming fast [in the domestic league and on the continent] and back-to-back, it is what it is. We are recovering, analysing our opponents and we have to go for victory.”

AmaZulu are seventh on the standings and a win would move them back within touching distance of the runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and second-placed Orlando Pirates.

While Galaxy are 14th and 11 points behind AmaZulu, Malepe is well aware that Galaxy are not a side to be underestimated.

“When playing against teams that are at the bottom of the table, you have to be very, very cautious because they are fighting for their lives. We would never say they are just a [so-called small team] and an easy game for us.

“I believe it will be even more difficult for us because those guys are going to run hard, and they will do everything in their power to get the points. They need them, but we also need the points because we have been [dropping points] in so many games.

“Winning the Caf game [against Horoya] gave us a bit of momentum and we have to go for another win. It is always good when you are winning games. It is going to be a difficult game, but we are ready for it.”

