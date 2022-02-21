South Africa

'We are going to keep gate locked until the government comes': special needs pupils shut out teachers

Education department concerned about disruptions

21 February 2022 - 19:33
Teachers at Filadelfia Secondary School were turned away on Monday.
Teachers at Filadelfia Secondary School were turned away on Monday.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

Teachers at Filadelfia Secondary School for pupils with special education needs were turned away on Monday after pupils locked them out in support of “unpaid security guards” and over safety concerns.

Pupils at the school in Soshanguve, Pretoria, said they did not feel safe as the guards had allegedly not been paid for two months, and some of them did not have money to commute to work.

“If we let them [teachers] in, they are going to teach us and leave us here unsafe. What if someone comes with guns — where will we run to?” asked one pupil. Pupils called on the education department to intervene urgently.

“We are going to lock the gate until the government comes and addresses us,” said a pupil.

When TimesLIVE arrived at the school on Monday, teachers had been outside for hours. Some pleaded for the gate to be opened but when this was unsuccessful, they turned away.

The school gate was locked with a chain as pupils sat in front of the security office.

Security guards at the school demonstrated last week, demanding payment from a security company.

A pupil said: “We have a problem of safety here, the security company is not paying its employees ... The gate is not closed at night because they are not paying them. We as learners are not safe because at any time anything can happen. It's not the first time, these people didn't get salaries ... we need help ... we cannot learn while there is no security at the school,” he said.

Teachers waited for hours outside the locked gate.
Teachers waited for hours outside the locked gate.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

Andries Potsane a member of the South African Cleaners, Security and Allied Workers' Union (SACSAWU) said pupils were supporting the security guards. “They maintain that they must be paid and those who are suspended [for demanding payment] must be brought back to work,” he said.

Potsane said the company had claimed it had not been paid by the department.

“They must pay, if children are saying pay the workers, they must pay so that classes can continue. We are trying to engage with learners but it's like they want to speak to the department. Our position is clear: pay the workers and everything will go back to normal,” he said.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was aware of the protest.

“We are quite concerned about the disruption of the curriculum in that school. More especially that we have been working towards the stability of the school and ensuring that learners focus on their school work,” he said.

He said officials were working on finalising the administrative process to pay the affected service providers.

“We are also quite concerned about the safety of the school’s teachers and learners, but there is security present at the school,” he added.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

It's not all black and white at Jan Viljoen high school as parents grapple for answers

A Johannesburg high school has been roiled by clashes between parents in a conflict that is also drawing outsiders with a racial axe to grind
News
1 day ago

Police fire rubber bullets, bishop prays as tension simmers at school over pupils' fight and racism claims

As some parents chanted struggle songs and others stood with folded arms at the school gate, Bishop Tekane Matome stood on the sidelines praying.
News
1 week ago

Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents: 'Let's stop fighting against ourselves'

Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents in the west of Johannesburg on Sunday said they wanted equal treatment for all pupils and equal diversity ...
News
1 day ago

Panyaza Lesufi says education department will root out racism ‘whether people like it or not’

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says children must never be afraid of going to school because they will be discriminated against and made to ...
News
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general News
  2. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  3. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  4. Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother News
  5. Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG Politics

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime