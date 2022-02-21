'We are going to keep gate locked until the government comes': special needs pupils shut out teachers

Teachers at Filadelfia Secondary School for pupils with special education needs were turned away on Monday after pupils locked them out in support of “unpaid security guards” and over safety concerns.

Pupils at the school in Soshanguve, Pretoria, said they did not feel safe as the guards had allegedly not been paid for two months, and some of them did not have money to commute to work.

“If we let them [teachers] in, they are going to teach us and leave us here unsafe. What if someone comes with guns — where will we run to?” asked one pupil. Pupils called on the education department to intervene urgently.

“We are going to lock the gate until the government comes and addresses us,” said a pupil.

When TimesLIVE arrived at the school on Monday, teachers had been outside for hours. Some pleaded for the gate to be opened but when this was unsuccessful, they turned away.

The school gate was locked with a chain as pupils sat in front of the security office.

Security guards at the school demonstrated last week, demanding payment from a security company.

A pupil said: “We have a problem of safety here, the security company is not paying its employees ... The gate is not closed at night because they are not paying them. We as learners are not safe because at any time anything can happen. It's not the first time, these people didn't get salaries ... we need help ... we cannot learn while there is no security at the school,” he said.