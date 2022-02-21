'We are going to keep gate locked until the government comes': special needs pupils shut out teachers
Education department concerned about disruptions
Teachers at Filadelfia Secondary School for pupils with special education needs were turned away on Monday after pupils locked them out in support of “unpaid security guards” and over safety concerns.
Pupils at the school in Soshanguve, Pretoria, said they did not feel safe as the guards had allegedly not been paid for two months, and some of them did not have money to commute to work.
“If we let them [teachers] in, they are going to teach us and leave us here unsafe. What if someone comes with guns — where will we run to?” asked one pupil. Pupils called on the education department to intervene urgently.
“We are going to lock the gate until the government comes and addresses us,” said a pupil.
When TimesLIVE arrived at the school on Monday, teachers had been outside for hours. Some pleaded for the gate to be opened but when this was unsuccessful, they turned away.
The school gate was locked with a chain as pupils sat in front of the security office.
Security guards at the school demonstrated last week, demanding payment from a security company.
A pupil said: “We have a problem of safety here, the security company is not paying its employees ... The gate is not closed at night because they are not paying them. We as learners are not safe because at any time anything can happen. It's not the first time, these people didn't get salaries ... we need help ... we cannot learn while there is no security at the school,” he said.
Andries Potsane a member of the South African Cleaners, Security and Allied Workers' Union (SACSAWU) said pupils were supporting the security guards. “They maintain that they must be paid and those who are suspended [for demanding payment] must be brought back to work,” he said.
Potsane said the company had claimed it had not been paid by the department.
“They must pay, if children are saying pay the workers, they must pay so that classes can continue. We are trying to engage with learners but it's like they want to speak to the department. Our position is clear: pay the workers and everything will go back to normal,” he said.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was aware of the protest.
“We are quite concerned about the disruption of the curriculum in that school. More especially that we have been working towards the stability of the school and ensuring that learners focus on their school work,” he said.
He said officials were working on finalising the administrative process to pay the affected service providers.
“We are also quite concerned about the safety of the school’s teachers and learners, but there is security present at the school,” he added.
TimesLIVE
