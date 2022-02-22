COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Boris Johnson ends Covid-19 rules in UK
February 22 2022 — 08:01
No, South Africans did not take the wrong vaccine! — Government rubbishes ‘fake news’
The SA government has slammed fake social media reports that South Africans had taken “the wrong vaccine”.
The post, which has been spread across several social media networks in the form of a news article, claims that health minister Dr Joe Phaahla had dropped the “bombshell” recently in light of the irregular acquisition of the Heberon interferon Alpha-2B Covid-19 drug from Cuba. The drug was not administered to South Africans.
The SA government shared a screenshot of the post with a warning that it was “fake news”.
February 22 2022 — 07:45
Gauteng records big chunk of new Covid-19 infections
Gauteng recorded 40% of the new cases of Covid-19 reported by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday evening, followed by the North West and the Western Cape, each accounting for 17%.
The institute’s data showed 1,151 new infections, representing a 7.4% positivity rate.
The national health department reported 137 deaths on Monday and of these, seven occurred in the past 24-48 hours.
February 22 2022 — 07:27
Ardern slams New Zealand protesters after ‘disgraceful’ attacks on police
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern denounced protesters occupying parliament grounds after some ugly clashes with police on Tuesday.
“The attacks on police have been absolutely disgraceful,” Ardern told reporters. “Clearly there are a group who are increasingly acting out in a violent way towards the police.”
As the protest against vaccine mandates in downtown Wellington entered its 15th day, police said three officers were taken to hospital for a medical assessment after being sprayed with a stinging substance that is still to be determined. Others were fortunate to escape injury after a protester drove a car at police as they sought to reduce the perimeter around the occupied area.
February 22 2022 — 07:21
I got my vaccine in another country, can I get a booster in SA?
The health department has clarified that those who got their initial jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine outside SA can soon get their booster shots in this country.
The country currently requires that all booster doses be recorded on the SA Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).
Director-general of health Dr Sandile Buthelezi confirmed this week the system is currently being updated to allow those who got their initial shot overseas to get a booster shot in SA, and for it to be recorded properly.
February 22 2022 — 07:01
How midwives supplement an ailing health system in Zimbabwe
A dim candle flame lighting the room can be seen from outside through the open door at a backyard maternity ward in Mabvuku, a populous and high-density suburb in the east of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.
Inside the tiny room, Rosemary Rambakupetwa, 21, is seated on a mat, staring at her new baby boy who is lying on top of brightly coloured baby blankets.
This is Rambakupetwa’s firstborn and, less than two hours after delivery, she cannot hide her excitement.
February 22 2022 — 06:59
Hong Kong seniors who refused vaccines are ‘ticking time bomb’
Deaths in Hong Kong’s worst ever Covid-19 outbreak are forecast to spiral, with experts predicting a wave of fatalities among the city’s under-inoculated and vaccine hesitant elderly population.
Only 43% of seniors who are 80 or over have received even one dose, according to government data. While that’s up from 22% in early January, it still isn’t enough to protect the segment of the population most at risk, according to Karen Grepin, an associate professor in the school of public health at the University of Hong Kong. Elderly patients have already made up the majority of the 311 deaths in this outbreak so far.
“Even doubling of a small number is still a small number,” Grepin said. “There are still unvaccinated people in nursing homes and that is just a ticking time bomb.”
February 22 2022 — 06:50
UK’s Boris Johnson ends Covid-19 rules in England in major policy shift
Boris Johnson confirmed coronavirus rules will end in England, a significant boost to the UK prime minister as he announced the first major Western economy to scrap government restrictions relating to the pandemic.
From Thursday, people who have the virus will no longer be legally required to self-isolate, though they will still be advised to stay at home, Johnson told the House of Commons on Monday. The universal and free availability of coronavirus testing will end from April 1.
“Restrictions pose a heavy toll on our economy, our society, our mental wellbeing,” Johnson said. “We do not need to pay that cost any longer.” — Bloomberg
February 22 2022 — 06:47
