Justice for child raped at 5 years and girl, 13, impregnated by uncle
The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) in Gqeberha has secured a 20-year term of imprisonment for a man who raped a five-year-old girl.
Ace Andile Ncetezo, 23, was the boyfriend of the child’s mother when she was assaulted and raped in May 2018, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
In August 2019, another case of rape was opened against him for an attack on the same victim.
Naidu said the 2018 case had been withdrawn.
However, when the 2019 case was opened, the FCS investigating officer, D/W/O Sonwabo Teko, reopened the 2018 case for further investigation. Ncetezo was arrested in August 2019 and charged for the 2018 and 2019 cases. He remained in custody during the trial.
On Monday, he was sentenced to 20 years for rape and seven years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The seven-year sentence will run concurrently with the rape sentence.
Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner, Brig Thandiswa Kupiso, commended the investigating officer for his meticulous investigation.
“Members of the community must realise they have a social and moral obligation to assist the police in the fight against gender-based violence.
“Children are the most vulnerable and must be taught from an early age that their bodies are private and to immediately reach out for help when they feel violated.
“Parents must look out for the ‘tell-tale’ signs of abuse.
“Our children are hurt by the people they know and love who want to exercise power over the powerless,” said Brig Kupiso.
Uncle impregnates girl, 13
In the Northern Cape, a 35-year-old man has been ordered to serve life imprisonment for raping his niece.
Capt Olebogeng Tawana said police management welcomed the De Aar regional court’s sentence, handed down on Monday.
“During October 2017 the accused raped his 13-year-old niece. On the day of the incident the victim was in the care of her uncle, while her mother was at work. Subsequent to raping the victim he threatened her not to tell anyone about the rape, threatening to kill her.”
She reported the rape to her mother in January 2018.
“Medical examination confirmed the victim was pregnant,” said Tawana.
The uncle was arrested immediately.
“DNA test results linked the uncle to the victim’s pregnancy.
“The hefty jail term should serve as a deterrent to criminals who continuing to abuse women and children,” said Tawana.
