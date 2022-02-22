South Africa

Justice for child raped at 5 years and girl, 13, impregnated by uncle

22 February 2022 - 14:55 By TimesLIVE
Ace Andile Ncetezo was convicted of the rape and assault of a five-year-old child. Stock photo.
Ace Andile Ncetezo was convicted of the rape and assault of a five-year-old child. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) in Gqeberha has secured a 20-year term of imprisonment for a man who raped a five-year-old girl.

Ace Andile Ncetezo, 23, was the boyfriend of the child’s mother when she was assaulted and raped in May 2018, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

In August 2019, another case of rape was opened against him for an attack on the same victim.

Our children are hurt by the people they know, who want to exercise power over the powerless
Brig Thandiswa Kupiso

Naidu said the 2018 case had been withdrawn.

However, when the 2019 case was opened, the FCS investigating officer, D/W/O Sonwabo Teko, reopened the 2018 case for further investigation. Ncetezo was arrested in August 2019 and charged for the 2018 and 2019 cases. He remained in custody during the trial.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 20 years for rape and seven years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The seven-year sentence will run concurrently with the rape sentence.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner, Brig Thandiswa Kupiso, commended the investigating officer for his meticulous investigation.

“Members of the community must realise they have a social and moral obligation to assist the police in the fight against gender-based violence.

“Children are the most vulnerable and must be taught from an early age that their bodies are private and to immediately reach out for help when they feel violated.

“Parents must look out for the ‘tell-tale’ signs of abuse.

“Our children are hurt by the people they know and love who want to exercise power over the powerless,” said Brig Kupiso.

Uncle impregnates girl, 13

In the Northern Cape, a 35-year-old man has been ordered to serve life imprisonment for raping his niece.

‘We are horrified': Save the Children after 350 kids are murdered in three months

International humanitarian aid organisation Save the Children is horrified at SA’s latest crime statistics released by police minister Bheki Cele on ...
News
3 days ago

Capt Olebogeng Tawana said police management welcomed the De Aar regional court’s sentence, handed down on Monday.

“During October 2017 the accused raped his 13-year-old niece. On the day of the incident the victim was in the care of her uncle, while her mother was at work. Subsequent to raping the victim he threatened her not to tell anyone about the rape, threatening to kill her.”

She reported the rape to her mother in January 2018.

“Medical examination confirmed the victim was pregnant,” said Tawana.

The uncle was arrested immediately.

“DNA test results linked the uncle to the victim’s pregnancy.

“The hefty jail term should serve as a deterrent to criminals who continuing to abuse women and children,” said Tawana.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Some of the tragic stories behind the 23,000 teenage pregnancies recorded in the past year

A 16-year-old girl from Cosmo City, in the northwest of Johannesburg is just three weeks away from giving birth. She is one of at least 23,000 girls ...
News
6 months ago

NPO assisting survivors shares ways for victims to safely escape abuse

Last year the Tears Foundation received nearly 43,000 calls for help regarding gender-based violence over the festive season, and this year looks to ...
News
1 month ago

KZN man gets life sentence for rape of 10-year-old neighbour

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the repeated rape of his 10-year-old neighbour.
News
6 days ago

Domestic victory: SA amends Domestic Violence Act. This is what it means

NGO MOSAIC says alignment between civil society activism and political will go a long way in dealing with the scourge
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general News
  2. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  3. Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother News
  4. Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG Politics
  5. SA authorities seize property of Zimbabwean vice-president's estranged wife ... Africa

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime