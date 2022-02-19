South Africa

‘We are horrified': Save the Children after 350 kids are murdered in three months

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
19 February 2022 - 09:39 By TImesLIVE
A shocking increase in child murders has been recorded by the police. Stock photo.
A shocking increase in child murders has been recorded by the police. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

International humanitarian aid organisation Save the Children is horrified at SA’s latest crime statistics released by police minister Bheki Cele on Friday.

The new figures show murder shot up by 9% in the last three months of last year, and 352 children were killed.

“We are appalled by these figures. They strike to the heart of every parent, every citizen. We are horrified by the senseless killing of children and the increase in attempted murders of children,” said Save the Children CEO Steve Miller.

The organisation is calling on the government to take drastic measures to create a safer environment for children. 

CRIME STATS | Children under siege

The murder rate against children increased by 22.6% quarter to quarter, MPs heard on Friday when the police released the latest crime statistics.
News
21 hours ago

Violence against children in SA surged in late 2021 with a 30% jump in attempted murders. Figures for October until the end of December showed 394 children were victims of attempted murders while the number of children killed dropped 5.6% from a year ago.

In total, 6,859 people were murdered, according to the latest police data. 

“All of the children that were killed were robbed of the chance to life and robbed of their futures. They have left grieving family and loved ones. One child murdered is one child too many,” Miller said. 

“Violence against children must not, cannot be tolerated. We need to work towards ensuring that no children are murdered in our country in the coming year. A 5.6% decline is not good enough.”

In SA, Save the Children implements programmes to protect children at risk from violence and abuse.

This includes leading lobbying efforts against corporal punishment in the home; implementing targeted and effective programmes to prevent and respond to violence against children; and supporting innovative models for addressing the root causes of violence.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Durban mother fighting for her life, unaware her two children were killed in shooting

Fighting for her life in hospital, a Durban mother has been whispering the names of her two children who were with her when they were attacked in ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Police must put 2014 equal resources plan into action. Now

SA is never going to sort out GBV as long as there aren’t enough cops in poorer areas
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

LISTEN | Police minister Bheki Cele reveals murder rate in SA continues to rise

Police minister Bheki Cele on Friday said 6,859 people had been murdered in SA between October and the end of December 2021 - an increase of 562 ...
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  2. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News
  3. Applying for R350 grant? Four things you need to know about the grant extension South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents clash as some black parents refused ... South Africa
  5. Government will soon provide 10GB of free data to every household — here’s how ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season