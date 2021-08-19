Some of the tragic stories behind the 23,000 teenage pregnancies recorded in the past year

The Alexandra family has a 14-year-old daughter who was allegedly repeatedly raped by two neighbours on different occasions. Her rape came to light when she collapsed at school earlier this year as she bled.

“The two men are in their 50s,” said Elizabeth Mokoena of the Alexandra Kidz Clinic.

“It seems like she was given pills to drink to terminate the pregnancy. But when she got to school, she got sick and was bleeding. The mother came, took her home and while they were home, the foetus came out,” said Mokoena.

The foetus was kept for a few days and then she discarded it.

“She did not know that she was throwing the evidence away because that would have led to DNA evidence of who had raped her child,” said Mokoena.

“But a case was opened and it will be back in court soon,” Mokoena added. “One of the men was charged with rape and the other was charged with sexual assault. One of them is out on bail.”

These high pregnancy numbers have led to questions about where and who the fathers of these children may be.

Murombedzi said while it was possible that children were experimenting with sexual activities, it needed to be explored why a child as young as 10 would be exposed to such activities.

“I highly doubt a 10-year-old is consenting to having sex and I stand to be corrected on this. But we have to acknowledge that 12-year-olds may be having sex and even the law allows them to get contraceptives at that age,” Murombedzi said.

“If 12-year-olds are having sex, who are they having it with? Is it other 12-, 14- or 16-year-olds? We need to dissect the law around that and know when we apply statutory rape [laws]." she said.

“While the law allows it, can you imagine a 12-year-old walking into a clinic to get contraception and condoms? They would be ridiculed because society doesn't encourage children to have positive sexual behaviour inasmuch as the law says they can,” she said.

DA MP Refiloe Nt’sekhe said these figures raised a lot of questions about the role of the departments of education, health and social development to educate teens on safe sex.

“Teenage pregnancy remains a serious social and health problem in SA. It poses a health risk to both mother and child, and it also has social consequences such as continuing the cycle of poverty and early school dropout,” she said.

She called for the departments of education and social development to ensure awareness campaigns were prioritised and run all year round.

Meanwhile, Prof Ramodungoane Tabane from Unisa's psychology of education department said it was worrying that despite the sexual education that was happening in schools, such high teenage pregnancy numbers were still being seen.