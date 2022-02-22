South Africa

Phoenix pupils stone cars and damage property during 'TikTok challenge'

22 February 2022 - 12:24
Pupils in Phoenix, Durban, allegedly participating in a TikTok challenge that turned violent.
Image: via KZN VIP Protection Services

Police had to disperse a crowd of unruly pupils in Phoenix, Durban, on Monday after they stoned cars and damaged school property while allegedly participating in a TikTok challenge.

The “Umlando No School Bag” challenge has spread to several schools in greater Durban, which has seen rowdy pupils dancing outside their schools with anything but school bags.

Schools in other provinces have endorsed the challenge, which has seen pupils arrive with braai stands, washing machines and microwaves instead of bags.

However, in KwaZulu-Natal the challenge has taken a sinister turn.

Private security company KZN VIP Protection Services shared a video on its Facebook page on Monday in which pupils are seen dancing and jumping onto a car.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said on Monday: “Pupils from schools in Phoenix embarked on rebellious behaviour by illegally gathering in groups, stoning vehicles, disrupting school and damaging school property. 

“One of the motives behind this is that they are allegedly following a TikTok challenge. The video challenged cross-gender dressing, where male pupils must wear skirts to school.  

“At noon they decided to move to Woodview Park, chanting and running around with sticks in the park. Police were called and the crowd was dispersed.”

