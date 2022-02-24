'I have food for a month and won't leave my pets behind' — South African in Ukraine not keen to flee

“There are loud explosions going off from 5am, the sirens went off at about 4am. The roads are bumper to bumper with people trying to get out with their families.No cars are able to get out or inside the city centre.

“Some people have passed my apartment with suitcases, I think they are trying to get to the railway station. Everyone is trying to get out of Kyiv.

“People are on a complete lockdown of traffic and some are parked and smoking on the side of the roads, trying to get to the Poland border,” said Olivier.

He said he had been living with his father, who relocated with him and died last year.

The SA government said in a statement on Wednesday it was concerned about the ongoing tensions on the Ukraine and Russia border, a situation that if allowed to further deteriorate, could have regional and global ramifications.