World

Russia launches broad attack on Ukraine in ‘dark day’ for Europe

Ukraine says it is being shelled from five regions and that Russian forces have crossed into the country

24 February 2022 - 10:07 By Daryna Krasnolutska and Vladimir Kuznetsov
Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that landed in the street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022.
Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that landed in the street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022.
Image: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters

Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation to “demilitarise” the country, prompting international condemnation and a US threat of further “severe sanctions” on Moscow, sending markets tumbling worldwide.

Russia launched a barrage of missile, artillery and air attacks early on Thursday, triggering the worst security crisis Europe has witnessed in decades.

Ukraine’s interior ministry warned that the capital, Kyiv, was being targeted and urged citizens to go to shelters. Ukraine’s border guard said that it was being shelled from five regions, including from Crimea in the south and Belarus to the north, and that Russian forces had crossed into the country. 

In a nationally televised address ahead of the offensive, Putin said that Russia doesn’t plan to “occupy” its neighbour, but said the action was necessary after the US and its allies crossed Russia’s “red lines” by expanding the Nato alliance.

US President Joe Biden called Putin’s move “an unprovoked and unjustified attack” and said the “world will hold Russia accountable”.

Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation to “demilitarise” the country, prompting international condemnation and a US threat of further “severe sanctions” on Moscow, sending markets tumbling worldwide.
Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation to “demilitarise” the country, prompting international condemnation and a US threat of further “severe sanctions” on Moscow, sending markets tumbling worldwide.
Image: Bloomberg

Commodities markets surged, with Brent oil extending gains above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 — when Russia annexed Crimea — while gold jumped as investors scrambled for havens.

Putin said he was taking action in part to protect civilians in the separatist regions from Ukraine’s military, though there was no evidence they were under any threat of attack.

The Russian leader made other unsupported claims in his speech that may have been intended to justify a broader attack, saying he would “aim for demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine,” as well as bringing to justice those who carried out “multiple bloody crimes against civilians”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy imposed martial law across the country.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that Putin has “launched a full-scale invasion” and vowed the country “will defend itself and will win”.

“Russia attacked our military infrastructure and our border guards,” Zelenskiy said in a video address on the telegram channel after speaking with Biden. He urged people to stay calm and stay at home if possible. “We are working. The army is working.”

Russia’s defence minister said the strikes were targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and didn’t pose a threat to the population, state-run TASS reported.

Putin orders army into Ukraine, seeks to ‘demilitarise’ neighbour

Vladimir Putin said he’s ordered a “special military operation” to protect the people of the Donbas separatist region, but said Russia will “aim for ...
News
3 hours ago

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who held several calls with Putin and visited Moscow in an attempt to ease the tensions over Ukraine, denounced the Russian attacks as “a blatant violation of international law” that was unjustifiable. 

“This is a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe,” he said.

Biden, Scholz and their Group of Seven counterparts will hold a call on Thursday to discuss the situation. European Union leaders are due to hold an in-person emergency summit the same day, with Poland seeking “far-reaching” sanctions that would hurt Russia financially and economically. A government spokesperson urged Nato to deploy further troops to its eastern flank.

The attack follows weeks of warnings by the US and its allies that Putin was planning a full-scale invasion, a charge that Russia repeatedly rejected as “hysteria” and propaganda even as it massed forces along Ukraine’s borders. 

Biden said he will address the American people to announce further punishments that would be placed on Moscow. The US and its European allies imposed an initial round of sanctions this week after Putin recognised two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, providing him with the pretext for military action.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said in a statement late on Wednesday. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Russia hits airfields; Kyiv imposes martial law

Russia confirmed it was targeting military facilities across the country, including airfields and anti-aircraft systems. The government in Kyiv ...
News
1 hour ago

Why Vladimir is Putin store in Donetsk and Luhansk and why the West is worried

Autonomy allows them to veto policy, while invasion could spark worst European security crisis since World War 2
World
1 day ago

This is how sanctions could hurt Russia, but it’s a balancing act for the West

Moscow is throwing stones, leading the White House to announce sanctions of sorts, while the EU considers them
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘These laws will protect everyone equally’ — Motsoaledi defends job quotas for ... South Africa
  2. SA authorities seize property of Zimbabwean vice-president's estranged wife ... Africa
  3. Snake catcher on the mend after being bitten twice by black mamba South Africa
  4. ‘I crushed his head with a rock’: Tshwane ‘serial killer’ had no mercy after ... South Africa
  5. Passenger bust with ‘cocaine in luggage, heroin in shoes’ at Cape Town ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...