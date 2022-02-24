Russia launches broad attack on Ukraine in ‘dark day’ for Europe

Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation to “demilitarise” the country, prompting international condemnation and a US threat of further “severe sanctions” on Moscow, sending markets tumbling worldwide.

Russia launched a barrage of missile, artillery and air attacks early on Thursday, triggering the worst security crisis Europe has witnessed in decades.

Ukraine’s interior ministry warned that the capital, Kyiv, was being targeted and urged citizens to go to shelters. Ukraine’s border guard said that it was being shelled from five regions, including from Crimea in the south and Belarus to the north, and that Russian forces had crossed into the country.

In a nationally televised address ahead of the offensive, Putin said that Russia doesn’t plan to “occupy” its neighbour, but said the action was necessary after the US and its allies crossed Russia’s “red lines” by expanding the Nato alliance.

US President Joe Biden called Putin’s move “an unprovoked and unjustified attack” and said the “world will hold Russia accountable”.