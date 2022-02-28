No Covid-19 deaths recorded in SA in the past day: NICD

No Covid-19 related deaths took place in SA in the past 24 hours, latest data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases showed on Monday.

There were 183 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the NICD said, but these were as a result of an ongoing national health department audit.

In total, there have been 99,412 deaths from the coronavirus recorded across SA since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020.