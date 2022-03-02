R1m reward for information on robbers who killed guard in Centurion
G4S Cash Solutions is offering a reward of up to R1m for information leading to the successful arrest, prosecution and conviction of criminals who shot dead a security guard during a robbery at Mnandi Spar in Centurion on Friday afternoon.
The cash-management company said the G4S guard was loading a secure cross-pavement cash collection unit into the armoured vehicle when he was accosted and shot with an R5 rifle at about 3pm.
“The criminals absconded with the cash device but were unable to access any cash as the security technology installed across G4S devices is aimed at rendering the money unusable,” the company said in a statement.
It said two of the perpetrators were caught on CCTV, wearing distinctive clothing.
“Anyone with information is urged to contact Ray Barlow on 083-324-3460 or Shaun Maleo on 083-750-4042 from G4S Cash Solutions. This information can be shared anonymously or on the record.”
Kevin Govender, cash-in-transit director for G4S Cash Solutions, said the company was devastated by the loss of its employee and had conveyed its deepest condolences to his family.
“We are making it a priority to ensure these criminals are held to account,” Govender said.
The company has, over the past few years, invested significantly in upgrading its armoured fleet and cross-pavement devices with technologies that render all cash unusable.
“Cash-in-transit and cross-pavement attacks are becoming more violent. This is deeply concerning, because it puts the lives of our people in danger.”
Govender said the attacks were futile.
“Our message to would-be criminals is clear: don’t bother attacking our teams because you will get away with nothing of value.”
The company said it was essential that CIT crime in general was prioritised and that the sector worked closely with law-enforcement and government officials.
“There are not enough prosecutions and convictions to deter these criminals.”
TimesLIVE
