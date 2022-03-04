South Africa

Eskom defers steam generator replacement at Koeberg over 'energy crunch' concerns

04 March 2022 - 15:57 By Wendell Roelf
A kite-surfer near Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town. File photo.
A kite-surfer near Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Eskom has decided to defer the replacement of steam generators at unit 2 of its Koeberg nuclear power station, owing to concerns it will worsen an energy crunch, senior officials said on Friday.

Unit 2 was taken offline in January for five months during scheduled refuelling and maintenance, when the three steam generators were also meant to be replaced as Eskom seeks to extend the lifespan of the country's only commercial nuclear plant.

“There is a high risk now that the unit being returned to the grid will be later than currently planned for,” Jan Oberholzer, COO at Eskom said.

“Due to the potential severe impact of returning this unit later than the end of June ... we made a decision then to defer the steam generator replacement work and scope to the next outage,” to August next year, he said.

SA faces regular electricity cuts, as an ageing grid powered mainly by ageing coal-fired plants prone to breakdowns has cost Africa's most industrialised economy billions of dollars

Reuters

READ MORE:

Efforts to tackle the energy crisis lacks urgency and coherence

South Africa’s electricity infrastructure has been degrading in the past decade, with both scheduled and unscheduled power outages on the increase. ...
News
1 week ago

Eskom refuses to nuke plan to revamp Koeberg despite growing opposition

Power entity spurns renewable sources opting to go ahead with refurbishments that will deprive the grid of 920MW
News
1 month ago

Ukraine nuclear plant fire contained after Russia attack

Emergency services said they had extinguished the blaze at a training complex in the Zaporizhzhia plant and there were no injuries
News
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  2. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  3. R1m reward for information on robbers who killed guard in Centurion South Africa
  4. UKRAINE WRAP | SA explains decision to abstain from voting to reprimand Russia World
  5. Ex-London plumber making millions using scrap metal from Africa World

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations