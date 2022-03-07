South Africa

Covid-19: SA records 801 cases and 62 deaths in 24 hours

07 March 2022 - 20:19 By TimesLIVE
People wearing face masks attend a mass during Ash Wednesday, at Baclaran Church, in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 2 2022.
People wearing face masks attend a mass during Ash Wednesday, at Baclaran Church, in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 2 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

SA recorded just 801 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

There were also 62 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. Of these, six took place in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the rest as a result of an ongoing audit.

This means there have been 3,685,120 cases and 99,609 deaths recorded across SA to date.

Of the new cases, 255 were in Gauteng, 157 were in the Western Cape and 124 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The NICD also reported that there were 28 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking to 2,482 the number of people in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

TimesLIVE

Has SA's Covid-19 infection rate decreased in line with government's expectations?

The Department of Health hoped that by the end of February the positivity rate of Covid-19 infections would be lower than 5%, saying it is its ...
News
14 hours ago

China cases climb; Hong Kong exodus continues

A total of 5,082 people departed Hong Kong on Sunday, the most since the city was hit with its most severe and far-reaching wave of Covid.
News
9 hours ago

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19: SA records 801 cases and 62 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus updates.
News
15 hours ago

Universities urged to drop Covid-19 vaccine mandates or face legal action

The Universities Alliance SA has demanded that universities reconsider and abandon their vaccine mandate policies by the close of business on Tuesday.
News
8 hours ago

Fortress New Zealand’s defences crumble as Omicron runs riot

The country is seeing 22,000 infections a day, up from less than 1,000, with at least 200,000 active cases
World
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Schumacher brother races into property spat with Constantia neighbours News
  2. 'Mother of four' charged with defrauding Sassa out of child grant cash South Africa
  3. There’ll be one more family meeting, and it will contain good news News
  4. Shock as Mbeki omitted from proposed ANC renewal commission Politics
  5. IN PICS | Dramatic images of Cape rock lobster walkout after red tide on west ... Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations