The fear we felt during July unrest was nothing compared to what Ukrainians suffer, says protester

“You know how we were during that week of looting? That fear is nothing compared to what they are going through.”

That’s the observation of Durbanite Michelle Morkel, who was showing her support for Ukraine in Sunday’s “peaceful march against Russian invasion” in Durban.

The Ukrainian Association of SA held peaceful marches at the weekend — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — in Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban against the refusal of SA to condemn Russia for the war in Ukraine. SA chose to abstain from voting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the UN General Assembly.

Association members said they were “ashamed” of that decision, especially as it came during Human Rights Month.

The association challenged the government to “publicly and without reservation condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, allow visa-free entrance to the country to Ukrainians whose family members are temporarily or permanently living in SA and tell [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to stop this insane madness”.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on the Durban leg of the protests, Katya Fedkina, a Ukrainian who has been in SA for 16 years, said her father is still in the European country.