Zero Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours, perhaps due to reporting backlog

“Today, the department reports 0 deaths, as well as 0 deaths occurring in the past 24—48 hours. Total fatalities remain unchanged at 99,543 to date.”

According to the NICD, 1,147 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA, which represents a 6.1% positivity rate.

The majority of the cases are from Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

There has been an increase of six hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

TimesLIVE