How will the Russia and Ukraine conflict affect vaccines and PPE supply to Africa?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 March 2022 - 07:17
The World Health Organisation Africa region said this week the mid- and long-term impact of the conflict on vaccines and PPE supply is still unknown.
While SA authorities have long said there is sufficient vaccines in stock to give those in need of the jab, there have been concerns that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine may affect the supply of Covid-19 vaccines and PPE to the continent.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa region said this week the mid- and long-term effect of the conflict on vaccines and PPE is still unknown.

It said it is difficult to predict what shortages in supplies may occur.

“For the moment, we have no information on the impact the military offensive will have on global vaccine supply or delivery or the response to Covid-19.

“We are aware that certain medical equipment, such as PPE gear for health workers, are in short supply on the continent and we hope this will not be worsened if the military offensive continues or even expands,” WHO Africa director Dr Matshidiso Moeti said.

WHO Africa co-ordinator for Immunisation and Vaccines Development Programme, Dr Richard Mihigo, said some countries on the continent procure vaccines from Russia, but they do not expect a major disruption to supply.

“When we look at the vaccines supply specifically, we believe there will be little effect on the supply overall in the region. When we looked at the close to 700 million vaccines that have been received in the African region, when we look at the vaccine that is produced in Russia — Sputnik V — close to 3 or 3.5 million doses have been received in Africa.

“This represents less than 0.5% of the doses that have been received. But we need to look at the mid- and long-term effect of this military offensive, particularly the economic sanctions that are going along with that, and it’s difficult to say in the long-term how this will go,” he said.

VACCINES IN SA

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) announced late last year that it would not approve Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for use in SA due to the high prevalence of HIV. Sahpra said the vaccine may increase the risk of HIV infection among vaccinated men.

SA uses Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer vaccines and have ample supply of both .

Acting director-general of the health department, Nicholas Crisp, told Mail and Guardian that 400,000 Pfizer vaccines will expire by the end of March and seven million by June-July. He said the country's J&J doses will expire in 2023.

