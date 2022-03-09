What makes Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ankole cows so expensive? Here’s why

The sale of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ankole cows for R2.1m has had many doing a double take and questioning the price tag.

Ramaphosa’s Ntaba Nyoni cattle farm recently put 72 of his cows up for auction, including 16 prized Ankole cows.

Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law Patrice Motsepe parted ways with R4.7m for four Ankole female cows. The most expensive of the lot cost him R2.1m.

What makes them so expensive? The Ankole breed is renowned for its lean meat and excellent milk quality, making it the most sought-after dual breed.

They have majestic ivory-looking horns which point to the skies, and come in a various of shapes and sizes.