Military set for personnel reforms — why it matters

SA has the 26th most powerful military in the world, up from 32nd in 2012. It is ranked second in Africa after Egypt.

However, analysts have for years warned that the country’s military is in a state of critical decline. The defence ministry and military leaders have lamented the debilitating cuts to its budget over the years.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) is an amalgamation of the former apartheid-era SA Defence Force, the armies of the four former “independent homelands” — Transkei, Ciskei, Venda and Bophuthatswana — and the armies of the liberation movements, the ANC and the Pan Africanist Congress.

They formed the new SANDF in 1994. This swelled the ranks of the forces, necessitating a process of rightsizing and the introduction of a flexible service system. This entailed short, medium and long-term contracts for staff. Most got medium to long-term contracts.

Failure to provide appropriate exit mechanisms when contracts expired contributed to increasing expenditure on personnel. It also led to an ageing force and a failure to rejuvenate the forces.