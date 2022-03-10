POLL | How are you holding up under stage 4 load-shedding?
SA is in the midst of stage 4 load-shedding, with many sharing the inconveniences rolling blackouts have caused.
Eskom initially implemented stage 2 load-shedding from Monday afternoon and then announced it would move to stage 4 on Wednesday morning. Stage 2 will resume on Friday until 5am on Monday morning.
It said this was due to further failures of generation units.
The power utility warned that it could implement stage 6 load-shedding if more units fail and diesel runs out.
“This being the fourth day of extremely high diesel usage, the emergency reserves are being depleted faster than can be replenished,” Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said on Wednesday.
Eskom said stage 4 load-shedding was implemented to give the utility the space to replenish emergency reserves and continue to manage the system safely.
