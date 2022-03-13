South Africa

Police arrest taxi passenger who tried to 'bribe' them with R1,000

13 March 2022 - 12:53
Police arrested a man who allegedly attempted to bribe them on Saturday.
Image: SAPS via Twitter

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested a taxi passenger after he allegedly offered two officers a R1,000 bribe to let him go when he was found in possession of suspected stolen laptops.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said officers were doing routine searches at the Tugela Toll Plaza, near Ladysmith, on Saturday when they pulled over a minibus taxi.

“Upon searching the passengers' luggage, police officers found a black bag containing four laptops and a silver bag containing one laptop. All the laptops were wrapped in clear plastic.”

Mbele said both bags belonged to a Malawian national.

“Upon questioning him, he could not produce any paperwork or documents to verify ownership of the said laptops.

“The man then called two of the police officers to the side and offered them one thousand in cash to let him go.”

Mbele said police confiscated the money and arrested him.

He was charged with bribery and possession of suspected stolen property.

The man will appear in court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

