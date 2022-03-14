No mashonisa in my house: Kubayi urges citizen not to hand their RDP homes to loan sharks

Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has urged beneficiaries of RDP houses not to resell them or hand them over to loan sharks as this is a setback for work done by government.

Kubayi made the plea at the weekend after handing over title deeds to 1,000 beneficiaries during a presidential imbizo in the North West.

The minister said this was done in response to calls by beneficiaries for government to issue them with title deeds for their RDP houses.

She said the department was confronted with incidents of some RDP houses being sold or used for rentals.

“As you receive these title deeds, you are not given a licence to sell houses or hand them over to loan sharks [mashonisas], who in turn take ownership of these RDP houses. Value what we are giving you today as your family asset and ensure it is handed over to your future generations.

“If you don’t need the houses, clear that with the department of human settlements and they will be reallocated to those who need them,” said the minister.